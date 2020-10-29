Historic NOTL estate for sale for a cool $19 million

The historic Niagara on the Lake mansion at the centre of a development battle is back on the market.

Owner Benny Marotta of Two Sisters resorts has put the Rand Estate up for sale for $19 million, abandoning plans to develop the property.

The listing on Sotheby's gives a detailed history of the site.

The sprawling 13 acre estate built in 1825 has been owned by Peter Russell, a member of the Executive Council of Upper Canada, Henry Lansing, an American Civil War General, the Rand Family, co-founders of the Shaw Festival and famed artist Trisha Romance.

Marotta met with a firestorm of resistance to his plan to develop the property and build a six storey hotel on the property.

Irene Bader, with the group SORE or Save Our Rand Estate, told CKTB News in a 2018 email that this is a story about a developer who comes into " The prettiest town in Canada" and thinks he can clear cut and bully his way to erect a 6 to 7 story hotel on the most culturally sensitive Dunnigton Grubb landscape in the province.

