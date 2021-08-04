Hockey and basketball now allowed in updated back-to-school plan for Ontario

It looks like basketball and hockey as now a go for Ontario students.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says over the past 24 hours the back-to-school guide has been updated to allow high contact sports indoors.

It was previously only allowed outdoors without masks.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health of Ontario says with the combination of screening, rapid access to testing, high vaccination rates, and hand hygiene, it is reasonable to allow indoor, contact sports to be played.

Ontario students returning to schools next month will be able to play on sports teams, use instruments in music class, go on field trips and ditch masks outdoors.

The government released its back-to-school plan yesterrday, which includes extracurricular activities resuming, relaxed rules on using shared spaces such as libraries and cafeterias, and continuing to require masks indoors for students in Grades 1 and up.

The government also announced $25M for more HEPA filters for schools today.