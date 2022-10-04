Hockey Canada back in front of parliamentary committee today

The former and interim board chairs at Hockey Canada are due to appear before a parliamentary committee today.



Michael Brind'Amour is the only executive to resign so far over how the sporting body has handled allegations of sexual assault.



New Democrat M-P Peter Julian says hockey parents and the entire Canadian public will be looking for Brind'Amour and Andrea Skinner to be transparent when they speak.



Julian believes the federal government can do more to bring about change and is urging Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to order an audit of Hockey Canada and its finances.



St-Onge again called for Hockey Canada's leaders to resign after the Globe and Mail reported it put player registration fees toward a second fund for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse.



The news follows revelations in July that another fund was used to settle sexual misconduct claims.