Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada.
Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Hockey Canada saw its funding shut off by the federal government, while a number of sponsors have pulled dollars since May when it was revealed a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players _ including members of the 2018 world junior team _ following a foundation gala in London, Ont. in February 2018.
Hockey Canada and the woman quietly settled a $3.55-million lawsuit out of court.
The organization then announced members of the 2003 men's world junior roster _ the last time Halifax hosted _ were also being investigated for a group sexual assault.
In order to have its funding reinstated, Hockey Canada needed to meet three conditions outlined by St-Onge, which included: becoming a full-signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner; reviewing and implementing the recommendations from an independent governance review led by retired Justice Thomas Cromwell; and committing to more frequent reporting to the federal government.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - April 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Karl Dockstader - Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic, rotating host of The Drive on CKTB
-
-
Roundtable Road Trip (Niagara Falls) - RT - Jim Diodati and Jason Burgess
Tim Denis is joined by: Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, and Jason Burgess, Chief Administrative Officer of Niagara Falls