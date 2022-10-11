Hockey Canada resignations only first step in changing culture: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it took too long for Hockey Canada's leadership to step down and their departure now is only the first step to transforming the culture of hockey in Canada.

The president of Hockey Canada and the board of directors left their roles Tuesday following months of pressure for change at the top of the organization amid questions of their handling of abuse and sexual assault cases.

Trudeau says there is a culture to change in the sport to protect employees, athletes and children across the country.

He and Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge have been demanding the resignation of president Scott Smith and the board for weeks.

He says the resignations Tuesday are a good first step but are only a first step that will now allow the organization to start the hard work of regaining the trust of Canadians.

St-Onge says the government is looking to overhaul its own policies so her department is not just a funder of sports but can do more to ensure sporting organizations are accountable for their actions.

