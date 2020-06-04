Hockey Canada says players across the country will return to the ice at different times
Hockey Canada says players will get back on the ice at different times across the country.
All Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities were cancelled in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say they have decided the best approach for a return to hockey in Canada is to allow each of its 13 members the opportunity to work with local authorities in their respective regions to determine when it is safe to return to the ice.
They say the timing of each member’s return to hockey will be different, but will be based on the advice of their government and public health authority.
Hockey Canada says no region is ready to return to the game across the country and when players start playing games it will look very different.
"Permitting our Members the opportunity to decide on an appropriate return-to-hockey timeline will allow them to work directly with public health authorities to determine when it is safe to return while also implementing specific safety measures and rules within their associations and leagues."
"Hockey Canada knows the game will look quite different, and the return will happen at different speeds and at different times across the country. Be assured, we continue to work on our multi-faceted return-to-hockey plan that includes health and safety regulations, communications and seasonal structure. As with so many people across the country, we look forward to returning to the game when it is safe to do so, and we will support our 13 Members as we continue to work towards getting back on the ice.”
Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer, on the return-to-hockey process in Canada
-
-
Anne Marie Thomas, insurancehotline.comInsurance Expert
-
Regional Chair Jim Bradley Region taking over canada summer games construction-1Region taking over Canada Summer Games construction