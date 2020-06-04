Hockey Canada says players across the country will return to the ice at different times

Hockey Canada says players will get back on the ice at different times across the country.

All Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities were cancelled in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say they have decided the best approach for a return to hockey in Canada is to allow each of its 13 members the opportunity to work with local authorities in their respective regions to determine when it is safe to return to the ice.

They say the timing of each member’s return to hockey will be different, but will be based on the advice of their government and public health authority.

Hockey Canada says no region is ready to return to the game across the country and when players start playing games it will look very different.