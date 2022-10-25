iHeartRadio
hockey canada gen cp

Hockey Canada won't be collecting its usual $3 per player participant assessment fee this season.

Several provincial organizations had already withheld the fees in response to the organization's mishandling of a group sexual assault allegedly involving members of the 2018 men's junior team.

Justice Thomas Cromwell is conducting a full governance review after it emerged that Hockey Canada reached an undisclosed settlement with the alleged victim.  

