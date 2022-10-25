Hockey Canada won't be collecting its usual $3 per player participant assessment fee
Several provincial organizations had already withheld the fees in response to the organization's mishandling of a group sexual assault allegedly involving members of the 2018 men's junior team.
Justice Thomas Cromwell is conducting a full governance review after it emerged that Hockey Canada reached an undisclosed settlement with the alleged victim.
CKTB AM Roundtable - October 26th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional Councillor (acclaimed)
