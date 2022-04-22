iHeartRadio
Hockey great and Montreal icon Guy Lafleur dies at 70

guy

Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur has passed away at the age of 70.

The Quebecer won five Stanley Cups, and he is Montreal's all-time scoring leader.

He retired in 1984 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Lafleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

 

 

