Hockey great and Montreal icon Guy Lafleur dies at 70
Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur has passed away at the age of 70.
The Quebecer won five Stanley Cups, and he is Montreal's all-time scoring leader.
He retired in 1984 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.
Lafleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.
Growing up as a @CanadiensMTL fan, GUY Lafleur was my hockey hero! I forever wanted to wear his #10. Imagine my excitement having the chance to finally meet & interview Lafleur as an adult after admiring his hockey career for so many seasons. What a great guy! RIP #GuyLafleur pic.twitter.com/7VUG8Rm8tM— Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) April 22, 2022
