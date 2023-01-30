Hockey great Bobby Hull dies at the age of 84

Hockey great Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.

Hull was called the 'Golden Jet' for his blonde hair, skating speed, and end-to-end rushes.

A superstar with the Chicago Blackhawks, Hull was the first player to score more than 50 goals in a season when he scored 54 from 1965-66.

Hull, who was born in Bellleville, ON., played for Chicago for 15 years scoring 604 goals and 549 assists total.

Before playing with Chicago he played here in Niagara, with the St. Catharines Teepees from 55-57 in the OHA.

He also played for the Winnipeg Jets, and Hartford Whalers.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.