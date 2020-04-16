Hockey in summer? It's possible

There may be lots of ice this summer for hockey fans.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says his best guess is the league will return to action sometime this summer.

Bettman made the comments after the NHL announced on Tuesday it was suspending play until April 30th.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, Washington's top infectious disease expert, told reporters yesterday he believes professional sports could resume this summer if players were kept in hotels and games were played with no fans.