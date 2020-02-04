Hold and secures lifted at St. Catharines schools, connected to an incident downtown

Hold and secures have been lifted at three St. Catharines' schools.

The District School Board of Niagara reported that Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Glen Morris Drive, DSBN Academy on Louth, and Westdale Elementary on Rykert St. were placed under 'hold and secures' just before 1 o'clock this afternoon.

The safety precaution was lifted at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Communications Officer with the District School Board of Niagara Kim Yielding says Niagara Regional Police called the school and told them to go into hold and secures at the three locations.

NRP Constable Phil Gavin says an arrest was made in downtown St. Catharines and that sparked them to take the safety precautions.

We are still waiting for more clarity on why those three schools were chosen.