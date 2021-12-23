Holiday Closure: What’s Open and What’s Closed in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON - All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed from December 25 to January 3 and will reopen on January 4, 2022.

To view affected City services due to COVID-19, visit www.hamilton.ca/covidclosures.

For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, please call 905-546-2489 (CITY). A complete list of holiday schedules is available on the City of Hamilton’s website.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON