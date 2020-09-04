Holiday Monday means COVID testing centres will close
Niagara Health’s three COVID-19 Assessment Centres, located in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Welland, will be closed on Monday for the holiday.
The Centres in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and the one in Welland will reopen Wednesday at 9 a.m. with their regular operating hours for the rest of the week.
Although the Assessment Centres will be closed, care is still available to the community through Niagara Health’s Emergency Departments or Urgent Care Centres.
However, Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres will not complete routine COVID swabbing and those seeking to be tested for the virus are asked to make an appointment at an Assessment Centre upon reopening.
People experiencing symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to COVID are encouraged to call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819.
Patients calling in will be given an appointment and instructions on how to access the centres.
Assessment Centres accept walk-ins until 4 p.m. on the days of operation; however, patients are encouraged to call ahead which is the quickest and most efficient way to get tested.
