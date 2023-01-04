Holiday spirit pays off for Thorold couple who started display after first grandchild

Thorold is celebrating a local resident as this year’s winner of their annual Festival of Lights Contest.

Nick Leuchin, who decorated his home on Barron Road has been selected as this year’s winner.

He has lived in the city of Thorold his whole life and has resided at his current property with his wife, Darlene since 1966.

“It started 18 years ago when we welcomed our first grandchild to our family,” says Leuchin. “We thought we’d put out a few sparkly things for her to see, but it just got bigger and bigger every year!”

Each year, Thorold residents and business owners are invited to submit a photo of their decorated home or store front to enter the contest.

Submissions are then uploaded to the city’s interactive lights map for residents to view and vote for their favourite.



Leuchin estimates that there are one hundred displays out on his lawn and says they are already beginning to think about what they will put up next year.

“We’ve had traffic jams out front almost every night over the holidays. People have been out here with cameras just walking around the yard and taking pictures. It makes you feel good to share that with people,” adds Leuchin.

A total of 380 residents voted in this year’s contest. Leuchin’s display received 236 of the votes.

Leuchin will be presented with a certificate and prize next week.