Holiday weekend R.I.D.E stops result in one arrest
A Thanksgiving weekend R.I.D.E program resulted in one arrest and one person having their licence suspended.
Niagara Regional Police stopped roughly 600 vehicles Saturday in Welland and Thorold.
In all nine drivers were required to provide provide a breath sample.
One driver failing the roadside test and was arrested.
One other driver had their licence suspended for three days.
Police say they also handed out several other tickets for other traffic related offences.
