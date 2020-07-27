Hollywood is mourning the loss of a couple of legendary actors.

Actress Olivia de Havilland has died of natural causes at her home in Paris.



De Havilland won Oscars for ``To Each His Own'' in 1946 and ``The Heiress'' in 1949.



She is probably best known for playing Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 epic ``Gone With the Wind.''

Olivia de Havilland was 104.

And actor John Saxon, a versatile actor with a lengthy and prolific career who starred with Bruce Lee in ''Enter the Dragon'' and appeared in several ''Nightmare on Elm Street'' movies, has died at his home in Tennessee.



The Hollywood Reporter quotes Saxon's wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia.



He was 83.