Holy Cross Secondary School closed due to flooding
Students at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in St. Catharines are staying home today.
The Niagara Catholic District School Board closing the school due to flooding.
The flooding is in the basement of the building and has impacted the power and heat to the school.
There is no word on the cause at this point.
Students will be able to access asynchronous work online.
The board is hoping to update parents this afternoon regarding the school day tomorrow.
