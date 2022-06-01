Home and two cars hit by gunfire in St. Catharines

Officers are investigating after a home in St. Catharines was hit with gunfire.

Niagara Police were called to the home on Vansickle Road near McCaffrey Crescent after homeowners discovered their vehicles and home had been hit by gunfire.

Officers believe the shooting incident took place on May 31st at 2:00 a.m. and involved four to six shots.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009590.

Residents or businesses in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 1:00am and 3:00am on May 31, 2022.