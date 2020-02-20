Home Depot is hiring

Home Depot is getting ready to hire associates for its busy spring season.

The retailer will be hosting a number of career fairs at stores across the province.

Interested candidates can visit careershomedepot.ca to view all current openings.

Candidates can apply through the website, during the Career Fairs, or by texting “Home Depot Jobs” to 97211.

A fair will be held at the Niagara Falls and St. Catharines stores on March 4th from 4 to 8 pm