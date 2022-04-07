Homeless shelter programs in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls extending programs later into spring

Shelters for the homeless in Niagara are extending the time they stay open in the spring.

The Temporary Winter Shelters and Day programs have been extended, which are run by Start Me Up Niagara (SMUN) and Niagara Region.

Both the Niagara Falls and St. Catharines shelters will temporarily extend operations, allowing vulnerable people experiencing homelessness continued access to vital amenities.

The Niagara Falls shelter, located at St. Andrews United Church, 5645 Morrison St, Niagara Falls, will have temporary overnight beds available until April 30, 2022.

The St. Catharines shelter located at Westminster United Church, 180 Queenston St. will remain open until May 31, 2022.

Extended day programs that work in conjunction with the Niagara Falls shelter will also remain open.

Coronation Center in Niagara Falls is host to a day program that offers meals, access to services and amenities to those struggling with homelessness every day of the week.

The Third Space Café offers a daily breakfast program to individuals experiencing homelessness. Both these extended programs will run until April 30, 2022.

Laura Dumas, Executive Director of Start Me Up Niagara says, “We are grateful to Niagara Region for providing the funds to make this extension possible and we look forward providing some relief to those in need during this pandemic transition time. We are pleased to be able to provide access to these much needed services in our community.”