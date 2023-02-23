Homer Bridge closure and repairs extended additional two weeks

The Homer Bridge will be closed a little bit longer.

The St. Lawrence Seaway confirming that the bridge will be closed for an additional two weeks and is now expected to open by March 15.

The bridge has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic since January 23 as crews work to replace the deck.

The work is part of a $32 million investment into the Welland Canal for this year.

The St. Lawrence Seaway advises that the work timelines are subject to change due to weather and other considerations.