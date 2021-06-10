Homicide team investigating Fort Erie death
Niagara Regional Police's Homicide Unit is investigating a death in Fort Erie.
Last night officers were called to a Mathewson Ave and Dovercourt Road home around 11 p.m.
A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers are still on scene as the investigation is ongoing.
