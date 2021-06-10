iHeartRadio
Homicide team investigating Fort Erie death

CKTB-NEWS-NRP_Niagara_Regional_Police

Niagara Regional Police's Homicide Unit is investigating a death in Fort Erie.

Last night officers were called to a Mathewson Ave and Dovercourt Road home around 11 p.m.

A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers are still on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

