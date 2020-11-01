Homicide Unit investigating after man found dead in Beamsville

A man was found dead in Beamsville overnight following reports of gunshots.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court just after midnight for reports of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, police learned that the sounds of gunshots were heard in the area and a search resulted in police locating a deceased man in a home.

The Homicide Unit has assumed control of this investigation and the public is expected to see a heavy police presence in the area for the remainder of the day.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact detectives with the Homicide Unit at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9132.

Anyone who may have been in the area with dash cams and residents with video surveillance, are asked to review their video footage and contact detectives or Crimestoppers if they observe anything suspicious.

It appears to be a targeted incident.