Homicide Unit investigating after suspicious death at Niagara jail

Niagara Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old inmate at the Niagara Detention Centre.

Police were called to the Thorold prison on the morning of Saturday June 10th to find the man without vital signs.

First Aid and CPR were performed, but he was pronounced dead.

The NRP's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009533.