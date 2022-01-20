Homicide unit investigating death of two people found in vehicle in Brampton, Ont.
Police say they're investigating the deaths of two people found injured in a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., early this morning.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets shortly after 2 a.m.
They say a male and female were found with ``obvious signs of trauma'' and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The pair's ages and names have not been released.
Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
A heavy police presence remains in the area.