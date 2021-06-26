Homicide Unit investigating death of woman in St. Catharines

The Homicide Unit has been called in after the death of a woman in St. Catharines.

At 3 o'clock Saturday morning, officers were called to a residence in the area of Church Street and Queenston Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult woman inside, who was pronounced dead.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

At this time, police remain on scene along with the NRPS Forensic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext 1009104 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).