Honda Indy in Toronto cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Honda Indy Toronto has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes a week after race promoters said the event would not be run on its original scheduled dates of July 10-12.

That decision came after the city announced it was cancelling permits for major events and festivals for July and August because of the pandemic.

Promoters said at the time they were looking to find a new date for the race, but have now said it has been removed altogether from the 2020 IndyCar schedule.