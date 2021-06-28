HONK parking services coming to Niagara-On-The-Lake's Heritage District

People will soon have a new option to pay for parking in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

HONK will begin offering contactless payment options in the town's Heritage District starting on July 5th.

Drivers can either scan a QR code at one of the smart stations or download the app to use the service (GooglePlay, Apple App Store)

Once drivers have paid for parking, they can choose to receive text alert updates when their time is about to expire and even add more time without going back to their vehicle.

Metered parking machines will still be offered for people who prefer that option.

Crews will begin installing HONK signs this week, but drivers won't be able to use the service until next week.

Parking rates will remain the same with an additional 25 cent fee if drivers use HONK services.