Hope Centre continues to offer help through COVID-19 outbreak

The Hope Centre in Welland continues to serve its clients, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

CEO of The Hope Centre Jon Braithwaite says staff are practicing social distancing.

"We have a delivery window just off our driveway, just the way that they designed this building, and so that's where our donations come in, that's where people go for food donations themselves. We make sure that we're maintaining a six foot distance. Staff are wearing gloves. We wipe down all of our food before we hand it out and we wipe down any donations before they come in with a bleach solution that was suggested to us by Public Health."

Braithwaite says the number of people coming to The Hope Centre is going up and he predicts even more people will reach out for help as the situation evolves.

The Hope Centre is in need of canned meat and canned fruits and vegetables.

Financial donations can be made at thehopecentre.net