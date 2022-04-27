Hope Centre in Welland expands thanks to grant from Ontario Trillium Foundation

The Hope Centre in Welland is showing off improvements made thanks to a grant it received.

The food bank received a $109,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to re-design and expand, and to create a new position to support the growing need for Food Security.

The project was completed in February 2022 and will provide people in the community with improved access to The Hope Centre’s food bank program.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be understated,” said Jon Braithwaite, Chief Executive Officer of The Hope Centre. “We are seeing record numbers of people facing food insecurity, and this grant has allowed us to expand our food bank to serve more people while maintaining social distancing. Our food bank is completely accessible and we can now accommodate everyone and serve our community better.”

The Hope Centre has changed their model to a ‘points system’ where families are allotted a set number of points depending on family size, and can then use the points to select the food that makes the most sense for their family.