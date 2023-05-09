Hope Gala for Pathstone Mental Health features Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel will be in Niagara helping out Pathstone Mental Health.
After a 3-year break, Pathstone is bringing back its Hope Gala with Mandel serving as the star keynote speaker.
The gala will be held in November at Fallsview Casino's Grand Ballroom.
Mandel, a Canadian actor and comedian, is the judge on America's Got Talent (AGT) and Canada's Got Talent.
He was also the host of Deal or No Deal (US & Canada) and recently began hosting the first season of the Netflix game show, Bullsh*t.
Mandel himself has been open about his mental health struggles.
"In addition to welcoming Mandel's personal mental health journey along with taking your questions, we will also celebrate the impact Pathstone Mental Health has made in Niagara over the past year and share with our guests, and what the future holds for mental health care in the Region." Kim Rossi - Director of Philanthropy & PR, Pathstone Foundation
There are limited tickets available for the gala which is co-presented by Mountainview Building Group and River Realty Development (1976) Inc.
