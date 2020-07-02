Hornblower confirms the NPC directed them to close down operations

Hornblower Cruises has announced on their facebook page that they are closed at the direction of the Niagara Parks Commission.

The company didn't go into details but says a reopening schedule will be announced and encourages people to follow their social media for updates.

David Adames, CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission tells CKTB Hornblower Niagara Cruises has suspended operations under provincial emergency orders.

"Under the current Stage Two provincial emergency orders, boat tours are categorized under Tour and Guide Services and must comply with the associated conditions in order to operate. This includes the condition that “The number of people on the tour, including any tour guides, cannot exceed 10 people”. In short, Hornblower must comply with current provincial emergency orders."

Adames says Niagara Parks recognizes the importance of Hornblower Niagara Cruises and its iconic experience and they look forward to continuing to work with Hornblower on its reopening plan and are ready to support their reopening once provincial orders allow.

Hornblow had just reopened their popular tourist attraction yesterday.