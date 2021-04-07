Hornblower Niagara Cruises rebrands to Niagara City Cruises

An iconic Niagara Falls attraction is getting a new name and a new look.

Hornblower Niagara Cruises is rebranding to 'Niagara City Cruises.'

Vice President and General Manager Mory DiMaurizio says they will still offer the same cruise and the same experiences.

"There's a creation of an overarching type of arrangement where the City Cruises name affords us greater connection between Statue Cruises, Alcatraz Cruises, all these different brands that were out there. Now it's one brand, one collection of experiences."

He says there were inefficiencies with managing different brands and a lack of connectivity between the offerings in different cities.

DiMaurizio anticipates a late start to the season this year, perhaps sometime in May or early June depending on provincial restrictions.