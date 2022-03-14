Horrific crash kills 5 students on 401 in Quinte West

Police say five students from India have been identified as the victims of a fatal collision between a van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Quinte West.

Local police say the five, Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar, died at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning.

The victims range in age from 21 to 24 and were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

Two other people in the van suffered serious injuries.