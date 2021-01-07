Horrifying online scam has OPP issuing a warning about opening emails

A horrifying online scam has caught the attention of OPP, who have now issued a warning.

Numerous complaints have been made about unsolicited emails which, when opened, contained links to images of child sexual abuse.

The emails, which were received from the email account mail@aloette.me contained directions, that when followed unknowingly exposed the recipient to child sexual abuse imagery.

Recipients of emails from mail@aloette.me are asked to contact their local police and to abstain from opening the emails.

The Ontario Provincial Police would like to remind the public to exercise caution when opening emails received from unfamiliar or unusual accounts. If unsure, a company's legitimate contact information can typically be confirmed by visiting their website.