Horror convention in Niagara Falls this weekend

Fans of horror movies will feel right at home in Niagara Falls this weekend.

Frightmare in the Falls is taking over the Niagara Falls Convention Centre Friday and Saturday.

The event will feature a number of panels and workshops for all things horror.

Chris Dabrowski says they have a big Friday the 13th reunion planned. "We have a number of different cast members from the original Friday the 13th, to part 2 and part 6.: He adds, "I think this could be the largest Friday the 13th reunion ever."

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CHRIS SPEAK TO TIM DENIS ABOUT THE WEEKEND

Also appearing during the conference are actors from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, An American Werewolf in London, and Tales from the Crypt.

For a full rundown of events visit https://frightmareinthefalls.com/