Horse racing will return to Fort Erie in June, but the grandstands will be empty
The Fort Erie Race Track will get the 2020 racing season underway next month.
The track says on Tuesday, June 2 at 1:20 p.m. racing will return to the track, but for the first time in its 123-year history there will not be any spectators.
The live racing calendar will have a revised schedule this season, running on Mondays and Tuesdays at 1:20 p.m. through to October 13.
Fort Erie also announced a new date for the Prince of Wales Stakes.
The $400,000 race will take place on Tuesday, September 29th.
The race is the second jewel in the Canadian Triple Crown, between the Queen’s Plate, and the Breeders’ Stakes, both held at Woodbine Racetrack.
Woodbine announced yesterday that the 161st Queen’s Plate will take place on Saturday, September 12. The date for the Breeders’ Stakes is expected to be announced tomorrow.
“Since we will be required to race without fans to start out the year, we decided to move live racing to Monday and Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. in order to reduce our competition in the simulcast market and maximize our revenue from simulcast wagering,” said Tom Valiquette, chief operating and financial officer of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium.
