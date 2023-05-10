Horse Sense for Kids to host Wild West Day next month

An organization that connects children and horses is planning a big fundraiser next month.

Horse Sense for Kids started as a way to connect low income children to horse programs.

Executive Director Brenda Langendoen says since then they have expanded to include mental health help.

Horse Sense for Kids will be hosting a fundraiser on June 10 at BnR Stables in Fenwick.

Wild West Day will include horse rides, grooming, a petting area, games and more.

Tickets are $20 per car in advance.

For more information visit http://hsfk.ca/