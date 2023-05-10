Horse Sense for Kids to host Wild West Day next month
An organization that connects children and horses is planning a big fundraiser next month.
Horse Sense for Kids started as a way to connect low income children to horse programs.
Executive Director Brenda Langendoen says since then they have expanded to include mental health help.
Horse Sense for Kids will be hosting a fundraiser on June 10 at BnR Stables in Fenwick.
Click HERE to listen to Langendoen chat with Tim on Niagara in the Morning.
Wild West Day will include horse rides, grooming, a petting area, games and more.
Tickets are $20 per car in advance.
For more information visit http://hsfk.ca/
-
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
-
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
-
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.