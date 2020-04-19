Horticulture industry in Ontario not deemed essential
Normally at this time of year, garden centres across the country would be busy with Canadians looking to plant some greenery after the winter.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that, leaving many greenhouses struggling to cope.
Only four provinces have designated the horticulture industry an essential service, so nurseries outside of Alberta, B-C, Manitoba and Quebec have to keep their doors closed.
Many operators in Ontario are frantically trying to upload product to websites and will be able to offer curbside pick up for online orders.
-
-
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 42, April 19, 2020 - FULL SHOWWith special guests Dr. Anna Banerji and Chief Isadore Day. They have partnered to advocate for more resources as Indigenous communities face COVID-19. You can sign the petition here. Also the University of Toronto is hosting a 1 hour webinar exploring the effects of COVID-19 on Indigenous communities this Wednesday at 6PM. You can get the details here. Later in the show Sean and Karl were joined by special guest Shelby Lisk from TVO.org's Indigenous Hub. You can check out some of Shelby's work here.