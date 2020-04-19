Horticulture industry in Ontario not deemed essential

Normally at this time of year, garden centres across the country would be busy with Canadians looking to plant some greenery after the winter.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that, leaving many greenhouses struggling to cope.

Only four provinces have designated the horticulture industry an essential service, so nurseries outside of Alberta, B-C, Manitoba and Quebec have to keep their doors closed.

Many operators in Ontario are frantically trying to upload product to websites and will be able to offer curbside pick up for online orders.

