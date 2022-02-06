Horwath 'humbled and overjoyed' after being selected leader once again
Ontario's New Democrats have affirmed Andrea Horwath's leadership.
More than 85 per cent of delegates to the Ontario NDP convention gave the long-time leader the green light ahead of June's provincial election.
Per the party's constitution, delegates at each convention vote by secret ballot to either support the current leader or hold a leadership contest.
Horwath has been at the party's helm since 2009.
She says she's ``humbled and overjoyed'' to have the party's support.
Horwath also took the opportunity to flag some early election promises: a $20 minimum wage, and $10-a-day child care.
