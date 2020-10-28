Horwath says Premier showed double standard with Oosteroff

Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath continued to hammer Premier Doug Ford's reaction to an incident involving Niagara West MPP Sam Oosteroff.

Oosteroff posted a picture on the weekend from a private party at Betty's restaurant in Chippawa showing himself and others ignoring public health guidelines.

During question period today, Horwath continued to quwarion the Conservative government over their mixed messages during the second wave of the pandemic. "This is about a member of the conservative caucus being given a blessing to break the rules and not having any consequences whatsoever, it's a double standard."

Horwath says working people break the rules and get steep fines and says Oosteroff should have received the same consequence.

She added the Premier is sending a confused and chaotic response to the second wave of COVID-19.