Hospice Niagara announces winners of 5 car draw

Hospice Niagara gave away five new vehicles and $5,000 in cash prizes during its annual 5 Car Draw campaign.

"Every ticket purchased truly does matter," says Alicia Merry, Director of Marketing, Communications and Fund Development.

"Proceeds help people diagnosed with a terminal illness to live well so they can focus on the people and things that matter most in life."

The winners include:

2021 Chevrolet Silverado or $41,000 cash

Patricia Thompson, Welland, Ticket 994901005

2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible or $39,000 cash

Christine Nuzda, St. Catharines, Ticket 992918005

2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $32,000 cash

Valerie Hunter, St. Davids, Ticket 992486003

2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT or $22,000 cash

Frank Roger, St. Catharines, Ticket 994820001

2021 Toyota CHR LE Coupe or $22,000 cash

Larry Labiuk, St. Catharines, Ticket 991790005

Winners can choose to take either the vehicle or the cash.

There were also five winners of $1,000 cash bonus prizes:

Hazel Henry, Kitchener, Ticket 998822001

Valerie Erskine, Brantford, Ticket 995167001

Edith Matuch, St. Catharines, Ticket 991442003

Phyllis Gleeson, St. Catharines, Ticket 998359003

Geraldine Waud, St. Catharines, Ticket 99651003

Hospice care helps people from the time of being diagnosed with a terminal illness, at end of life and while grieving a death.

