Hospice Niagara's Catch The Ace comes to an end with a $203,401 jackpot

Hospice Niagara's Catch The Ace has come to an end with a St. Catharines man taking home $203,401.

Richard Orr was able to finally pull the elusive ace after 22 weeks.

Hospice Niagara will be receiving 50 percent of all ticket sales, splitting the pot with Orr.

Hospice Niagara's share of the money is used to provide end of life care to patients and their families at no cost.