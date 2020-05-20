Hospice Niagara's Five Car Draw Returns
Hospice Niagara's Five Car Draw is Back.
The grand prizes include a Toyota Corolla, a convertible Ford Mustang, a Chevy Silverado, a convertible Chevy Camero, and a Mazda CX-30.
The draw also includes five bonus prizes of $1,000 and an early bird prize of $10,000.
Fund Development Manager Alicia Merry explains tickets will only be available online at 5cardraw.ca or by phone at 905-984-8766.
"Unfortunately with events being cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and restrictions that are still in place, we are not providing any in-person sales."
All funds raised will help Hospice Niagara provide end-of-life care for people in the region.
The big draw will be happening on Facebook Live on Monday, August 3rd.
Ticket Prices:
1 ticket - $25
5 tickets - $100
10 tickets - $175
