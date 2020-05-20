Hospice Niagara's Five Car Draw Returns

Hospice Niagara's Five Car Draw is Back.

The grand prizes include a Toyota Corolla, a convertible Ford Mustang, a Chevy Silverado, a convertible Chevy Camero, and a Mazda CX-30.

The draw also includes five bonus prizes of $1,000 and an early bird prize of $10,000.

Fund Development Manager Alicia Merry explains tickets will only be available online at 5cardraw.ca or by phone at 905-984-8766.

"Unfortunately with events being cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and restrictions that are still in place, we are not providing any in-person sales."

All funds raised will help Hospice Niagara provide end-of-life care for people in the region.

The big draw will be happening on Facebook Live on Monday, August 3rd.

Ticket Prices:

1 ticket - $25

5 tickets - $100

10 tickets - $175

