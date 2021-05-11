Hospital in Windsor, Ont., applies to access surplus COVID-19 vaccines from Detroit
A hospital in Windsor, Ont., is calling on Ottawa to allow COVID-19 vaccines to be shipped across the border from Michigan.
David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, says the border state has more than enough vaccines.
He says Health Canada has an emergency program that allows Canadians access to U.S. drugs.
Musyj says getting the vaccines into Windsor and beyond could happen within hours, if permission is granted.
The city's mayor had proposed busing people into Detroit to get vaccinated.
However, that would trigger quarantine requirements upon their return to Canada.
