Hospitality workers can start applying for new relief fund today
Hospitality workers struggling to make ends meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for help through a new relief fund today.
The Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund will begin accepting applications at noon.
One-time $500 grants will be awarded to hospitality workers including cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, and delivery people who are in urgent need of things like groceries or medication.
The fund was started by three well known Canadian chefs - Victor Barry, Vikram Vij, and Dan Geltner.
To apply go to dx.org/Fund
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.