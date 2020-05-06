Hospitality workers can start applying for new relief fund today

Hospitality workers struggling to make ends meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for help through a new relief fund today.

The Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund will begin accepting applications at noon.

One-time $500 grants will be awarded to hospitality workers including cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, and delivery people who are in urgent need of things like groceries or medication.

The fund was started by three well known Canadian chefs - Victor Barry, Vikram Vij, and Dan Geltner.

To apply go to dx.org/Fund