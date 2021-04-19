Hospitalization stats continues to increase as Ontario reports 4,447 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 4,447 new COVID-19 cases today.

It's an increase from yesterday's 4,250, but down slightly from Friday's record setting 4,812.

Currently, the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,348.

Today's update also includes 19 new deaths linked to the virus.

Once again, hospitalization statistics have increased across the board with 95 more hospitalizations, 14 more additions to the ICU, and 10 more patients requiring ventilators.

There are currently 755 people in Ontario ICUs.