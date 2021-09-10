Hospitals and small businesses need protection against anti-vaxxers: Ontario NDP

Provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the need to act on her proposed legislation to create safety zones around places like hospitals is growing.

Horwath's proposed legislation would prevent anti-vaccine protesters from blocking entry into front-line medical services and small businesses.

The NDP's renewed call for safety zones comes after a woman with cancer was verbally attacked and shouted down in front of Kingston General Hospital on Tuesday.

Horwath says her bill would make targeted harassment of people and businesses upholding public health rules in safety zones a provincial offence, punishable by a fine of up to $25,000.