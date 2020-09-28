Hospitals call for new COVID-19 restrictions as new cases surge in Ontario

Ontario's hospitals are calling on the government to reinstate restrictions in COVID-19 hot spots as the province reports its highest daily case increase since the start of the pandemic.

The government recorded 700 new cases on Monday, most of them in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

The Ontario Hospital Association says the government must move those regions back to Stage Two of the province's pandemic response, which saw restrictions on non-essential businesses like restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres.

Association President Anthony Dale says hospitals could become overwhelmed with patients if such action isn't taken.

The call comes after a move by the province on Friday to close all strip clubs and require bars and restaurants to shut down earlier.

Premier Doug Ford also announced that the province will spend an additional $741 million to help clear a backlog of surgeries that has developed at Ontario hospitals during the pandemic.