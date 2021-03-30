Hospitals face potential surge in patient transfers and cancelled surgeries

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association is warning the third wave of COVID-19 infections could leave the province facing a new surge in patient transfers and cancelled surgeries.



Anthony Dale says if the trend of increasing patient numbers arriving in Ontario's hospitals continues, it will further strain capacity and add to the current backlog of 250,000 procedures.



Ontario reported yesterday that 409 patients with COVID are in hospital ICUs.



Dale says the units are seeing younger patients with more severe cases of the virus, and he's urging people to continue following public-health measures.